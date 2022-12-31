ainesworth.jpg

Michael Ainsworth

Committing to the community. Creating prosperity. Pledging environmentally sound practices. Making the old new again. These are just some ways Spectrum Energy will become part of the Adel and Cook County communities. We believe it starts with people. Opening a plant is one thing, but engaging with each of you is where it starts.

When considering locations for this project, Adel stood out as an energetic, small-town community with so much to offer. Spectrum Energy is a family business, and Adel is the perfect spot to be the home of our first renewable biomass energy project.

Michael Ainsworth is president of Spectrum Energy.

Tags

More Opinion