Can someone please tell me where anything good is happening in the U.S.? Everywhere you look, America the Beautiful has been turned ugly, weak and troubled.

The economy is on the road to a recession — or even worse. Inflation is stuck at over 8% a year — with no end in sight. The stock market is spiraling to hell. Interest rates on mortgages have more than doubled in six months. Gas prices are again zooming toward $7 a gallon in California. The prices of lettuce, ground beef and eggs across the country have gone to the moon.

Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

