...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Isolated
areas across the Florida panhandle and big bend may reach 120.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with
heat index values up to 116 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Half the country has no idea why the front page of Thursday’s New York Post was so hilarious. That’s because, thanks to the media, half of the country still has no idea who Hunter Biden is, or why he is in trouble for raking in millions for his extended family from foreign businessmen by selling access to his father Joe’s “brand” and political influence.
The Post – which is famous for its funny front pages and lively journalism – brilliantly summed up the Biden Family’s international influence-peddling racket on Aug. 10. Its front page carried the huge headline “Joe for Sale” next to a big photo of a smiling President Biden holding a sign that said “Open for Business – Price $20 million.”