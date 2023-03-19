reagan col.jpg

Michael Reagan

Banking must have been next on the to-do list of the things the Biden administration is planning to destroy. In two years, President Biden and the wrecking crew of crazies, and career incompetents he has put into his government have screwed up every corner of America.

Everything from the economy and our military to our kitchen gas stoves has already been wrecked or is under threat from the Biden White House. Even the entire world is in danger, thanks to the wizards in his state department.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

