reagan col.jpg

Michael Reagan

Violent events in the last few days prove how edgy Americans are. A 16-year-old boy who knocked on the wrong door was shot through the glass by a scared old man. A cheerleader was shot because she pulled into the wrong driveway. Another person was shot after she accidentally got in the wrong car at a shopping center.

Everyone is so on edge today because of the madness and lawlessness they see on TV and the Internet.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated