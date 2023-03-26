reagan col.jpg

Michael Reagan

The national media this week was worrying about whether Donald Trump was going to be arrested in New York. Not me. In a radio interview with San Diego talk show host Mark Larson, I said I didn’t care what was going to happen to Trump.

“What I’m really worried about,” I said to my old friend, “is the meeting going on in Moscow between the two most dangerous men in the world — Xi and Putin.”

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

