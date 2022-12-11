Too bad Paul Whelan is not black or gay or someone who openly hates America. Too bad he’s white, male and a former U.S. Marine. Otherwise, he would not still be rotting in jail in Russia on trumped-up espionage charges.

Also otherwise, Whelan would have been the American prisoner in Russia who was exchanged this week by the Biden administration for Viktor Bout, aka “The Merchant of Death.”

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

