I just called our realtor. My wife and I just put our house in Los Angeles on the market. We’re selling everything except our washer and dryer. Then we’re going to buy a really nice tent and move to Encino and live on the street.

We’ll find a fire hydrant and a long extension cord, hook up the washer and dryer and live happily ever after for free.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

