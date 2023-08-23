reagan michael.jpg

Michael Reagan

Another week, another lame Trump indictment. Another week, another slimy Hunter Biden report. Another week, another smash-and-grab at a California mall.

You can’t get away from this crummy stuff unless you turn off the TV, take the alerts off your phone and sleep all day on the beach for a week like Joe Biden. But I’m totally worn out by the never-ending troubles and crimes of Trump and Hunter.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

