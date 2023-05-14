Joe Biden lies. He stumbles. He has the beginnings of dementia. Everything Fox News says about his incompetence and his horrible domestic and foreign policies is absolutely true.

Everyone knows America will be more prosperous and safe when he is no longer in the White House.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

