Michael Reagan

The poor Democrats trapped in the bloody and broken city of Chicago finally came to their senses. In their primary election for mayor on Tuesday, they gave the boot to their goofy and dangerously mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

Unfortunately, when Lightfoot leaves office, Los Angeles, where I live, will have the honor of having the worst mayor in the country — Karen Bass. Elected only last fall, Bass has already proven she is just as clueless as Lightfoot when it comes to fighting crime and cleaning up a city.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

