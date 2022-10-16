I know it’s a stretch. I know it’s a false analogy. I know it probably has something to do with the way my mind and body have been messed with for the last two years by the people in charge in Washington and Sacramento.

But honestly, I’m having trouble seeing much difference between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Putin is talking tough and firing cruise missiles into Ukraine to destroy the Ukrainian economy. Biden is talking tough, telling countries like Saudi Arabia not to screw with him and firing executive orders into the United States to destroy our economy.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated