Michael Reagan

My governor, Gavin Newsom, has finally found an excuse to get out of the state he’s been tyrannizing for the last three years. He’s going around to red states like Florida, telling them how they’re the ones that are doing everything wrong.

While Newsom is AWOL, which actually is a good thing for the over-taxed people of California, the state continues to fall apart. Its great cities continue to suffer from high crime and homelessness. Its budget deficit for 2023 is $22 billion. And so many people are moving away that California is leading the country in net population loss.

