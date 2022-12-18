It’s time to play the Big Game again in Washington. It’s time again for members of Congress to perform one of their most important duties. But instead of passing a federal budget for the coming year, the senators and House members will take a knee and pass what’s called a “Continuing Resolution.”

A “CR,” as Washington insiders like to call it, is a temporary funding bill that averts a federal government shutdown. It allows the massive over-spending of the federal government to continue even though the politicians in Congress and the White House have failed to come up with a real budget that will fund the federal government in the next fiscal year.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

Tags