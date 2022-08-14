If you weren’t fearful of government before this week, you should be scared to death by now. This is the United States of America. Not Venezuela. Or is it?

Never in our history have we gone after a former president the way the partisans running the Biden administration’s FBI and Department of Justice just went after Donald Trump. We’re not some fake democracy in the third world, where the ruling political party gets to use government power to punish its opponents — or at least we weren’t until an outsider named Trump came along.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.