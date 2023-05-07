reagan col.jpg

Michael Reagan

Haven’t we seen this never-ending story before? It’s just that the politics have flipped.

When we had Democrats in power in the House, all we heard were bad stories about Donald Trump. All we heard from Democrats and their parrots in the major media was how Trump supposedly broke a bunch of laws and should be impeached, imprisoned or hanged for things like colluding with the Russians, dodging his taxes and golfing too much.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

