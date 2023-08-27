reagan michael.jpg

Michael Reagan

As usual, there was too much cross-talk and chaos on stage. And there was way too much partisan cheering and hooting by the audience. But the first Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News was an entertaining spectacle.

Instead of watching Tucker Carlson interview Donald Trump on Twitter/X, it was a good way to check out the personalities and political positions of the GOP’s lineup of second- and third-stringers who have the impossible dream of beating out Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion