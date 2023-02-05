The IRS is so kind. Our most beloved federal agency has delayed until next year a new income-reporting law it has carefully designed to squeeze the last drops of tax revenue out of many of us.

The new IRS rule is aimed at millions of self-employed people and small business people who sell goods or services on places like eBay, drive part-time for Uber or earn income through social media companies like Airbnb.

Michael Reagan is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com