Michelle Obama recently spoke to a group about overcoming the challenges she experienced. She offered this advice, "All you can do is put your head down and do the work and let the work, your truth, speak for itself."
That is wise counsel. But then she went on to say that she could not “make people not afraid of black people.” Who are the people who are afraid of black people?
I am not afraid of black people, and I don’t know anyone who is. As far as I can tell, black people are not afraid of me, and they do not feel that I am afraid of them.
We live in the same neighborhoods. We go to the same schools. We cheer for the same football teams. We go to work together. We worship God together. We have the same concerns for those around us. We grieve when a loved one dies. We suffer and persevere through life's difficulties and rejoice in life's celebrations.
We don't focus on each other's skin color. We see each other as valued human beings.
The idea that everyone whose skin is a different color is afraid of you creates defensiveness. By making undefined broad generalizations, Michelle Obama plants a seed of victimization. That seed sprouts fear, division and prejudice.
Whatever Michelle Obama sees in people who are afraid of black people does not reflect the truth. Perhaps the truth is that what Michelle Obama sees is actually a reflection of her own perspective.
Donald E. Cole
Cordele