The NCAA basketball tournament, known as March Madness, is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. In addition to witnessing some of the best upcoming basketball talent in the nation, you will expect the amount of alcohol to be consumed by young adults to skyrocket.
Many college students and fans of the sport attend tailgate events, viewing parties at houses or bars, and post-game celebrations. Generally, there is a single-minded goal, and that is to have a drink.
Unfortunately, there is an issue with underage drinking during college sporting events, whether it wants to be recognized or not.
While participation in the tournament positively impacts every school involved, there can be adverse effects on students and fans. There is a significant influence to consume alcohol in excess and celebrate this excessive consumption.
Fortunately, there are practical ways to overcome the challenges of avoiding alcohol during March Madness. However, if you know someone struggling with alcoholism or drug addiction, it is crucial to intervene and get them help. Addictions become worse with time.
“Binge drinking is most common among younger adults ages 18 to 34 and more common among men than women,” Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org, said. “Unfortunately, there is a lack of alcohol abuse prevention and an awareness of the risks.”
Knowing the risks is vital, as overconsumption of alcohol affects college students, their families and college communities.
Some more severe consequences are alcohol poisoning, suicide attempts, health problems, injuries, unsafe sexual behavior, driving under the influence, sexual assault, assault and death. These risks are real, and while drinking in excess may seem harmless, it can lead to a devastating outcome.
Binge drinking is a pattern of drinking that involves consuming alcohol to increase blood alcohol concentration rapidly. Generally, among men, this involves five drinks or more within two hours, and for women, four drinks or more within two hours.
In addition to knowing the risks, it is good to know how to avoid temptation or how to consume alcohol responsibly. Suppose you are a casual drinker; in that case, make sure to pace yourself and drink a glass of water after every alcoholic beverage.
Limit yourself to one or two drinks during the game and eat a full meal to ensure your stomach is not empty. If you are in recovery or want to stay sober, have a plan to manage relapse triggers and negative emotions that lead to drinking. For example, avoid bars, crazy parties and negative influences.
Additionally, staying connected to other sober like-minded people who enjoy watching college basketball makes it much easier to stay sober and not drink. If you decide to go anywhere, have an exit plan if the scene becomes too much to manage.
Finally, lean on a support network and ask for help. March Madness is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. However, being part of the fun should not cost you your health or future. Plan responsibly.
Nickolaus Hayes is a health care professional in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery. He strives to provide current, up-to-date facts about drug and alcohol abuse. His primary focus is spreading awareness by educating individuals on the topics surrounding substance abuse.
