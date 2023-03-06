The NCAA basketball tournament, known as March Madness, is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. In addition to witnessing some of the best upcoming basketball talent in the nation, you will expect the amount of alcohol to be consumed by young adults to skyrocket.

Many college students and fans of the sport attend tailgate events, viewing parties at houses or bars, and post-game celebrations. Generally, there is a single-minded goal, and that is to have a drink.

Nickolaus Hayes is a health care professional in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery. He strives to provide current, up-to-date facts about drug and alcohol abuse. His primary focus is spreading awareness by educating individuals on the topics surrounding substance abuse.

