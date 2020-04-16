After reading Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler’s article on Tuesday, April 14 in The Albany Herald, it is my conclusion the people of Albany will not follow the health guidelines our local, state and federal governments are requiring us to follow to help combat the coronavirus.
This attitude is clear to me how we live in our country: One group of people will bully the other people and get away with it. This is how our government is run, nothing but bullying. Ain’t nobody trying to focus on what is best for all of us. If you do, you get run over.
My comment is “Learn from the past, quit holding grudges and do what is right for all of us.”
Please vote for the candidate that can best follow my comments. Just a reminder, you can’t bully the coronavirus. We would do better if we listened to the advice of Coroner Michael Fowler.
Alvin Folsom
Albany
