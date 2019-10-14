DEAR EDITOR:
“Domino effect” is defined as a cumulative effect produced when one event initiates a succession of additional events. “Ripple effect” describes a situation in which one event produces effects which spread and produce further effects. The terms “cause and effect” and “chain of events” also describe how one event can initiate additional events.
America’s moral decline rapidly accelerated following the U.S. Supreme Court removal of prayer from America’s schools on June 25,1962. Millions of students were forbidden to do what they and their predecessors had been doing since the founding of the United States of America. Children in New York had simply prayed at the beginning of each school day: “Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence on you and ask your blessing over us, our parents, our teachers, and our nation,” which prompted the Engel vs Vitale court ruling. America has experienced a radical decline in each of the four areas the school prayer touched upon: youth, family, education and national life.
Mass shootings and firearms violence greatly increased as the destruction of morals and family values was followed by violent TV and videogames, social media, attacks on Christianity, excess legal and illegal immigration, multiculturalism, political correctness, excessive legal and illegal drug use, and the creation of “gun-free school zones.” Since 1950, 98% of all school shootings have occurred in these zones. Liberals shoulder the blame for virtually all of these causes. The National Rifle Association (NRA) is not to blame.
Liberals seem unable to comprehend that passing more gun control laws will not stop firearms violence. Criminals do not obey laws. The social changes in America responsible for the violence are probably irreversible, so greatly increased numbers of security officers, police, and law-abiding citizens armed and prepared to quickly put down a criminal shooter is the only logical solution.
Many law-abiding Americans understand that more guns result in less crime, and the increasing number of concealed carry permit holders is estimated to be 20 million by 2020. Despite liberal claims that increased access to guns causes crime, violent crime rates are now decreasing to near record lows as the number of Americans who carry firearms in public places reaches record highs, according to FBI, BATF, and other sources.
Prohibition alcohol laws and drug war laws failed and so will more gun control laws. If gun manufacture and ownership were completely banned by law in America, guns would be smuggled in and available on the black market on the street. The old bumper sticker “When guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns” is correct.
James W. King
Albany