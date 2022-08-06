Dear Albany and Dougherty
County Commissioners:
Albany and Dougherty County face unprecedented challenges as we look to the next six years. This is not new to our city and county. As a community, we have been at the point of the spear in dealing with the COVID pandemic, economic downturns and natural disasters. Yet in each of these cases, our community has found the strength and fortitude to put aside differences and work together for the benefit of everyone. The term #AlbanyStrong was more than a social media hashtag. It was a statement of fact.
Today, the boards of commissioners for the city and county deal with another daunting challenge as a rigid deadline inches closer. Without an agreement on an equitable way to divide proceeds from upcoming sales tax referendums, collections will be capped at a much smaller amount. Millions of dollars needed for important projects will be irretrievably lost. In the case of cultural institutions, including the Albany Museum of Art, critical projects that would enhance our community, improve its quality of life, and make it more appealing to potential businesses would be delayed from the loss of crucial financial support that would be made possible through passage of a fully-funded, equitably shared Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax 8.
This is a time when statesmanship must rise to the challenge for the overall good of the entire community. On behalf of the Albany Museum of Art, its Board of Trustees, its members, and its staff, I urge you to work diligently to arrive at an intergovernmental agreement that will enable Albany and Dougherty County to realize the full value of the upcoming SPLOST and keep progress in our community on track. Your leadership is appreciated.
Andrew J. Wulf
Albany
Andrew J. Wulf is executive director of the Albany Museum of Art.
