Dear Editor and Readers,
Will you accept a letter from a concerned out-of-state citizen? We've donated a little money, and I've written 50 postcards in support of candidates, but I wanted to do more.
It’s almost time. The future of our country and our families rests on your vote.
Do we want to be free to live our lives as we choose or do we want Mitch McConnell to continue to block healthy reforms and to pack the courts with ultra-conservatives who limit opportunities, especially for people less fortunate than we may be?
Folks who scream about voter fraud and global conspiracies are just afraid. Underneath their bullying behavior is their deep fear of losing something and being alone. We should leave the breaking of windows to those who don’t have the courage to speak their own concerns and fears in a righteous manner.
Make a peaceful plan, and please make sure you vote early if possible. Your vote is vitally important for us all and will count.
Judy Ashby
Carbondale, Ill.
