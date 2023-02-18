pamela covington.jpg

Pamela Covington

We all need physical safety before we can do anything else. Without a roof over our heads, that sense of security is impossible. And with two small children in tow, things get scary.

After fleeing a dangerous domestic situation with my baby and 9-year-old son, with no home but the small moving truck I had rented to escape, I still felt unsafe and terrified.

Pamela M. Covington is the author of “A Day at the Fare: One Woman’s Welfare Passage” and a RESULTS Expert on Poverty. This op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.

