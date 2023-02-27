jackson col..jpg

As we close Black History Month, it is fitting to highlight Osceola Marie Macarthy, who was born June 13, 1890, in Albany to Charles and Julia Macarthy. She attended Albany Normal College (the predecessor of Albany State College), Fisk University, and her alma mater, Howard University (Class of 1913), where she studied Ancient Greek History and Philosophy.

It was at Howard University that she, along with 21 other young women, founded Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in 1913. Aside from this distinction, she was also an actress, drama teacher, director, clothing designer, newspaper columnist and woman suffragist. She taught at Bennett College before moving to New York City, where she was a director of the Putnam Country Theater for many years.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is an organization of college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the black community. Chiquita Greene is president of The Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter. Patricia Jackson is a member of the Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

