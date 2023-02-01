As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?

If Plant Vogtle comes online it will be anything but a success story. At $34 billion, it is the most expensive power plant ever built on earth.

Tags

More Opinion

Local

T. GAMBLE:

  • By T. Gamble wtg@colliergamble.com
  • Updated