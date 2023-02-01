As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
If Plant Vogtle comes online it will be anything but a success story. At $34 billion, it is the most expensive power plant ever built on earth.
But wait -- since nuclear energy is carbon-free in a world experiencing the impacts of climate change, doesn’t that make up for the costs? It would, except Plant Vogtle is five times more expensive than electricity produced from renewables plus battery storage.
Let’s be clear: Plant Vogtle was never about reducing carbon emissions. Georgia is one of only nine states with no carbon emissions reduction goals. Not only are there no goals, in July of 2022 five elected commissioners at the Georgia Public Service Commission voted to approve the addition of 2,300 megawatts of carbon-emitting natural gas to Georgia Power’s portfolio. And in December of 2022, just two months ago, the commission voted against net-metering for rooftop solar, which compensates solar owners for the energy they put on the grid.
North and South Carolina have 10 times the number of homes with rooftop solar because of their net metering policies, despite being less sunny.
If carbon-free energy was not the goal, why was Plant Vogtle built? Simply put, Plant Vogtle happened because Georgia Power is rewarded for capital investments, so that is what they pursue. The practice of utilities earning profits from building big things worked well in the 20th century when the country needed a massive grid buildout, but in the 21st century public interest goals are different. We need to quickly reduce carbon emissions, increase grid resilience, and build a distributed, digital grid that is flexible, engages customers and saves money. Many states have already begun a successful transition toward utility reform.
Since Plant Vogtle is almost done, we have no choice but to accept its delivery. The question before the people of Georgia now is who will pay for the cost overruns? As of this writing, Georgia Power spent more than $9 billion in costs they failed to estimate.
And the Georgia PSC should not approve those costs. There is no scenario in which a for-profit corporation in a competitive market would reap huge financial rewards while committing mistakes and failures for years. A monopoly utility should not be able to either. Those mistakes and failures are well-documented by PSC staff and independent monitors and are outside the scope of this essay.
Elected officials at the PSC should never have allowed Georgia Power to build this plant. Why did they proceed while all other U.S. states avoided nuclear?
Georgia Power and the PSC uniquely celebrate what they call a “constructive regulatory relationship.” They believe their close relationship benefits all parties, but this is a false narrative of mutual benefit that does not exist. Georgia Power is a for-profit corporation with a mission to deliver maximum profits to its parent, Southern Company, who must make quarterly earnings reports to Wall Street and must issue dividends to stockholders. The PSC is a taxpayer-funded state agency with a mandate to protect the public interest and set just and reasonable rates. These goals are not in alignment.
And the record tells the story: Georgians pay the seventh-highest electric bills in the country and is in bottom-10 placement for cost-saving programs like energy efficiency and demand response. Georgia has one of the highest levels of people struggling with energy burden in the nation, which is the percentage of household income spent on energy. More than 20,000 Georgia Power customers are disconnected every month for failure to pay, and that’s before Plant Vogtle costs get added to the rates, which will raise bills substantially.
Georgia Power has one of the most overbuilt grids in the country according to NERC, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, costing customers billions of dollars of wasted investment. There is no accountability for overestimating future energy growth that does not materialize.
Instead of celebrating the completion of Unit 3, the public should demand increased consumer protections. One way to do that is for the Georgia legislature to bring back the Consumer Utility Council, which protected consumers for decades at the PSC until 2008, when it was defunded. Georgia is one of only three states without such an office.
The legislature should also convene an independent commission to recommend a new utility business model, and it would also be helpful if the Georgia legislature would rename the Public Service Commission “Public Utility Commission.” Voters and consumers do not know what “service” means. Give them some help so they can engage in the energy future they are paying for and must live with.
Without reforms, Georgia Power will continue building big, expensive projects in pursuit of profits, and regulators will continue to celebrate a dysfunctional system that does not protect the public interest.
Patty Durand is president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions and is a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 2.
