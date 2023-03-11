The basic purpose of our American Constitution, as devised by our founding fathers, was to create a society where “we all can lead a peaceable life in all godliness and respect for God and one another.” If that intent can be achieved, I believe we can say we have good government, creating a framework of law and order and administration in which each one of us can go about our lives and daily businesses with a sense of security and peace.
Most of us agree that we need to vote, but voting just represents the majority vote and not the rule of God or piety. The apostle Paul in his letter to Timothy lays out the most necessary and urgent need for those who are Christians. He wrote: “Therefore I exhort first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”
Before anything else, the most important duty for us as Christians is that prayers be made for all men, for kings and all in authority. Most of us criticize and revolt, but so few pray that God de exalted.
The Bible says “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”.
If we turn back to God, our streets will again be safe, our children free from indoctrination and we will have righteousness and peace for all.
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
