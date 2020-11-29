Dear Editor,
David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are out-of-touch multimillionaires whose election would be a disaster.
Perdue and Loeffler tried to undermine the legitimacy of Georgia’s election. Since they didn’t get enough votes to avoid a runoff, they cried foul and made a shameful attempt to subvert the will of Georgia’s voters.
While over 9,000 Georgians have died from the coronavirus, Perdue and Loeffler have disregarded the need for mask wearing and social distancing, recklessly contributing to more infections and deaths.
If elected, Perdue and Loeffler would help block legislation to provide affordable health care for all Georgians, to increase taxes on multimillionaires, to provide needed stimulus funds for small businesses and cities, and to help millions of Georgians by raising the minimum wage to $15.
We don’t need these two Trump surrogates in Washington protecting the interests of the wealthy and doing nothing to help the vast majority of Georgians.
Kristi Mueller
Decatur
