Walgreens Pharmacy at 2414 Sylvester Road and New Johnson in Albany has been closed for two days now due to staffing shortages (corona?). I was issued a prescription from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for antibiotics on Tuesday the 31st and it was sent to Walgreens on Tuesday. I waited a day, and nothing happened.
In desperation, I drove to the Walgreens the next day and they had a sign on the pharmacy saying they were closed for "staffing shortages." I received no phone call informing me to find another source for my prescription, no reach-back to my doctor telling them my prescription couldn't be filled, nothing. So I called another Walgreens across town and they agreed to fill my prescription and apologized for dropping the ball.
I walked into the new pharmacy (at 2425 N. Slappey Blvd. in Albany) and noticed that the sweet woman working the pharmacy drive-thru window wasn't wearing a mask. I kinda surmised at that point that my pharmacy was probably shuttered due to COVID-19. I also surmised that the same would happen at this Walgreens in a matter of days. If you "think" about it, sick people come to the window to get antibiotics, etc. Thus, the pharmacists are also on the front line handing out normal prescription, taking payments etc. and will be managing prescriptions for COVID-19 patients. But if the pharmacies are shuttering due to infection, how will the people get prescriptions?
I came home and called Walgreens corporate and asked why the window workers are not wearing masks? They sell masks ...they are risking the medical supply chain for all Walgreens Pharmacies unless they execute some basic precautions.
I recommend that readers that require a prescription call their pharmacy and make sure they are open for business.
Chad Potvin
Albany
