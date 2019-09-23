I would like to thank Dr. J.P. Corr, his office and staff at Albany Surgical, and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's Sixth Floor nurses and personnel for the wonderful care they gave me during my surgery and recovery the last week of August.
They were kind, efficient, caring and professional. They helped me and my family in many ways, always ready to do more than expected.
When I left, I felt as though I was leaving a lot of friends behind. May God richly bless each and every one of you for your kindness to me.
Mary Elisabeth "Mitzie" Winfield
Camilla