There can be no meaningful solution to environmental problems, including global warming, unless we address population growth. Almost 8 billion people inhabit the earth and populations are escalating at exponential rates.
Population expansion was induced by the development of fossil fuels, which have given farmers the tools to continue to feed the burgeoning world population. There is no doubt, the use of fossil fuels has contributed momentously to the wholesale destruction of the environment, but curtailment of its use now will lead to worldwide starvation. The only viable solution is legislated, worldwide depopulation.
It must be mandated by the United Nations, must include all nations, and be enacted humanely and equitably. There will be many detractors, but without a sharp drop in population, we are on a path to apocalyptic chaos.
Based on present statistics, the one family-one child initiative could cut world population to 5 billion by 2060 and less than 2 billion by the end of the century. The benefits of depopulation are enumerable, desirable and essential to the survival of our civilization. There are no negative implications.
There is no better gift we can offer our grandchildren than a cleaner, less stressful, more bountiful earth.
Dick Jackson
Mountain Grove, Ala.
