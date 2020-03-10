Dear Editor,
My name is Scarlett Woodard, and I live with multiple sclerosis. I am a former office manager, but I had to stop working as my illness has progressed.
I’m grateful to be able to live near my family for help, but no one has been able to help me afford the drug I need to minimize the pain my condition's causes. That drug is called Lyrica and would cost me $750 for a 28-day supply. I simply can’t afford that, and it is severely hurting my quality of life.
I am in too much pain to smile. People with MS are really hurting. It’s overwhelming to be sick and worry about prescription drug costs on top of it.
I understand there is a federal bill that would help people like me afford prescription drugs. Please, Senators Loeffler and Perdue, support the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act. Help Georgians like me to afford the medication we need to live the best lives possible.
Thank you.
Scarlett Woodard,
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.