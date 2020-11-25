The day (Election 2020) President Trump was defeated, November 3, 2020, will be a day to remember. The Democratic party began this process when the businessman Donald J. Trump announced he was running for President of the United States of America. The Russia Hoax began. Approximately four years later and millions of dollars spent, no proof President Trump had colluded with Russia to win the election.
Remember, I think in the late '80s, when former President Jimmy Carter went to a foreign country to "monitor" an election to ensure the citizens of that country had a fair election? Guess what, we, the United States of America, have arrived at this level of government.
For myself, I have no trust in our Democratic party or our Judicial System. Corruption is how they achieve their agenda. President Trump will prove his allegation (with proof) to the courts. It will be extremely interesting to see how the results are applied to our election system.
After all is said and done, more is said than done.
Alvin Folsom
Albany
