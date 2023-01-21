ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

The super successful mega-investor, Warren Buffett, CEO of the giant conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, was heard to say: “There are only 535 members of Congress, why can’t 300 million Americans control them?” That’s a pretty fundamental question since our senators and representatives are given their sovereign power by the people. Remember the preamble to our Constitution?

Buffett is a generous philanthropist. Among his contributions, he has given the Gates Foundation about $3 billion each year for more than a decade. That’s more than $30 billion. Just one $3 billion contribution, devoted to establishing systemic-focused Congress Watchdog locals in every congressional district, would fund such groups for more than 30 years. Their objective would be to organize up to one-half of 1% of adults to volunteer in each congressional district to make sure our elected officials do the general public’s bidding under honest election procedures.

Tags

More Opinion