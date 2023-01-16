ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

Every Sunday about a dozen high school teenagers gather without their iPhones on a little hill in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, USA. They form a circle and quietly start to read serious books (Dostoevsky, Boethius ... paperbacks or hardbacks), or draw in sketchbooks, or just serenely sit listening to the wind.

As the New York Times reporter Alex Vadukul wrote last month, these youngsters have had enough of the addictive Internet Gulag run by corporate incarcerators.

