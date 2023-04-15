ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

Spring, the season of renewal, is here. The ants are diligently building their little symmetrical ant hills. The robins are in their nests, occupied with posterity. And the anointed members of Congress, after a long recess, aka vacation, return to work on April 17. The next day, April 18, is the deadline for filing taxes.

Congress collectively is less than the sum of its parts. That is because there are only a few dozen sterling Representatives and Senators worthy of their voter constituents back home. These lawmakers, however, are unable to accomplish as much as they would like and as much as our country needs. However, they could accomplish much of what’s needed if they were better organized and focused.

