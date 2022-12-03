Dear Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,

On July 23, 24 prominent civic advocates and leaders, many of whom you know, made a Zoom presentation for congressional candidates and staff about how to readily defeat the worst GOP — by numerous measures — in history. These presenters were brought together by Mark Green and me. It was not easy to get through the screen of corporate-conflicted political/media consultants to reach candidates. This is a problem the Democratic Party has to confront as it looks back and to see why winnable congressional contests were lost or just narrowly won.

