...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple reports of gusts in excess of 40
mph this evening and supporting observations has necessitated
the inland expansion of the advisory. In addition, the
saturated soils from recent rains will make trees more
susceptible to fall over from gusty or strong winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
The word “inequality” is everywhere in the media. It usually refers either to race, gender, rich vs. poor, or other differences between human beings. Absent from the public debate is the biggest perpetrator of “inequality” against human beings — the corporate entity itself.
Ever since 1886 when a U.S. Supreme Court reporter, in a headnote for the Court’s opinion, wrote that corporations possessed equal rights under the Constitution, judges and corporatist legislators have equipped corporations with an arsenal of inequitable rights.
Corporations that are created by state charters are deemed “artificial persons.” States like Delaware and Nevada have made a revenue business out of chartering corporations under permissive laws that concentrate power at the top of autocratic commercial hierarchies, leaving their shareholder-owners with very few options other than to sell. Since the early 1800s, states have chartered corporations giving their shareholders limited liability. The maximum they can lose is the amount of dollars invested in their company’s stocks or bonds.
The following 12 examples of inequality are shocking:
— The corporate entity protects owners and shareholders from business debts and other liabilities. Yet, individual business owners are not personally shielded from business-related debts or liabilities.
— Bankruptcy laws favor corporations mightily over individuals. Bankrupt corporations can cancel their labor union contracts, are free from lawsuit liabilities against them, and can even get judges to grant retention bonuses for the culpable executives so they can provide parties with their alleged historical memory. Then under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company, having shed its liabilities, can reorganize and be back in business.
— Under criminal laws, corporations have huge advantages. Unlike most individuals who commit serious crimes, corporations have lawyers who shield them with “no-prosecution” or “deferred prosecution” agreements instead of criminal penalties. Unlike individual criminals, corporations cannot be jailed and are almost never executed (that is having their charter pulled and put out of business).
— Wrongfully injured people suing corporations under tort law find corporations can endlessly delay, with their insured or deductible legal expenses. Victims who are desperate for money to pay medical and other bills, cannot deduct their legal expenses and may not have insurance. Corporations can force low settlements because of their inequality of status and power.
— Unequal taxation is a Niagara of inequality. The top federal tax rate for individuals is 37% and only 21% for corporations, before a plethora of loopholes. Why should an individual businessperson or any individual have to pay 37% and face an economic disadvantage vis-a-vis a competitor who pays only 21%?
— Unlike individuals, corporations can create their own parents — holding companies — for evasive purposes. They can also create hundreds of children (subsidiaries) to evade all kinds of law enforcement.
— Until the decision last month by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, saying no to profitable Johnson & Johnson’s corporate lawyers, corporations could create a subsidiary and put in it all the pending lawsuits by injured consumers, declare the subsidiary bankrupt and then leave the harmed plaintiffs with little recourse.
— Corporations’ one-sided contracts requiring you to sign or click on, turn you into contract peons. Freedom of contract is gone. Your status is reduced to obeying the harsh impositions by banks, auto dealers, insurance companies, credit card companies, utilities, etc. Try to escape and go to a competitor. No dice. These long, inscrutable fine-print handcuffs require you to waive your right to go to court for a trial by a jury of your peers.
— The antitrust laws, being little enforced over the years, have resulted in monopolies or shared monopolies, replete with manipulative powers that make a mockery of an alleged free marketplace.
— Corporations are given monopoly licenses by the FCC to control 24/7 what we own — the public airwaves. The radio and TV corporations get this bonanza free of charge along with the power to decide who gets on and who doesn’t.
— Emanating from these inequalities, embedded in corporate-lobbied unequal laws, are the realities of raw economic, political and cultural power that intimidate and coerce mere human mortals. Corporations are able to survive and thrive after horrendous overcharges, crimes and casualties.
— Other derivative political power allows corporations to strategically plan and control the lives of humans with algorithms and monopoly patents. They get away with direct marketing that exploits children and circumvents their parents’ authority, breaking long-held cultural barriers to mass gambling online, and continuing to discriminate against women and minorities.
The biggest prize of all for the uses of corporate-dominant inequality over real people is the control of the Congress, state legislatures, county boards, city councils, and elections along with the selection of judges.
So, all you fighters against inequality between people leap into the Big Leagues and confront the biggest progenitors of inequalities of all — giant corporations. Grab hold of the roots if you wish to prevent the bitter fruits.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.