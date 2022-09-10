Prospects for Democrats winning in November in the House and Senate have picked up recently. Nonetheless, political pundits are still not counting on the Democrats to win the House of Representatives. Candidates have eight weeks to refine their policies, messages, and strategies to energize and mobilize voters.

If they break through the force field of their political and media consultants — often conflicted with corporate clients and 15% commissions for TV/radio ads — and tap into the experience of citizen advocacy groups, they can win a comfortable margin in Congress.

