Voter grumbling, rage and cynicism is rampant heading into the mid-term elections on Tuesday. Add the flattering, flummoxing and fooling of voters by many corporatist politicians to the mix, and we have the makings of an election-day disaster.

Set the above aside and reflect on the unused citizen power, given wholesale, to 535 members of Congress. Our sovereign power starts with the preamble to our U.S. Constitution — that is “We the People.” Not “We the Congress.” Not “We the Corporations.” As a Republic, we then delegate power to Congress to define, enable and fund the activities of the executive and judicial branches.

Tags

More Opinion