Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **TROPICAL STORM IDALIA EXITING THE REGION** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 190 miles northeast of Tallahassee or about 130 miles northeast of Valdosta - 32.2N 81.7W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Idalia is now a tropical storm with max sustained winds of 60 mph and has moved away from the region as of 5PM EDT. Conditions have continued to improve areawide. Therefore, all tropical headlines have been discontinued for this advisory. However, gusty winds look to persist for over the next couple hours or so over Southwest Georgia. The storm surge threat no longer exists as the latest forecast inundation values are 1-3 feet from Ochlockonee River to Suwannee River, mainly from high tide cycles. Therefore, coastal flooding is possible through tomorrow. Although the tropical threat has ended, users are reminded to exercise caution in the event's aftermath given ongoing scattered power outages, flooded areas, and downed trees and powerlines. This is the final Hurricane Local Statement for this event. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Little to no additional surge impacts expected. - Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge impacts accordingly. - Emergency response teams are attending to casualty situations as needed. - Emergency work crews are restoring essential community infrastructure as necessary. - If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don't drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.