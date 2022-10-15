A few weeks ago, I wrote a column on the imbalance of communications success between callers and callees. The latter have all kinds of ways not to return calls, emails and other portals of the so-called communications technological revolution.

I noted that getting through to your callee is so difficult these days that it represents a formidable obstacle both to a functioning democratic society and a functioning consumer-driven economy.

  By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
