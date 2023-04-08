ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

If there was a giant composite lawsuit against Donald Trump, for his more than 40 years of recurring criminal and civil violations, the only recourse for his lawyers would be to plead insanity.

Until this week, in a New York State Supreme Court based in Manhattan, Trump has gotten away with all his serial crimes and torts. He has eluded the “sheriffs” by blatant intimidation, threats, lies on steroids, shifting the blame onto others, gag order settlements, and threats to wear down any private plaintiff or government prosecutors with draining litigation and personal vitriol, widely publicized by a ratings-obsessed media.

