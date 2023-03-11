ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

A friend just gave me a book by Richard N. Haass with the intriguing title, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.” Haass is a self-described member of the establishment — in his words “people and institutions that have often been vilified and blamed for the failures of democracy.” Having worked in the Pentagon, State Department and White House under four presidents, Democrat and Republican alike, followed by his present leadership of the Council on Foreign Relations, may explain why there is nothing in the index of his book under “law” or “corporation” or “unions” or “consumer cooperatives.”

Credit him, however, with the recognition of “the mounting evidence that this rights-based democracy is failing.” He discusses “10 obligations, that if adopted by a preponderance of citizens, would go a long way toward fixing American democracy.” He calls these “habits of citizenship.”

