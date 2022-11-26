The Warnock/Walker Senatorial runoff election on Dec. 6 seems to be “more of the same” campaigning and fundraising as occurred during the general election. “More of the same” with tens of millions of dollars spent on unimaginative TV ads is not smart if Warnock wants to win without a disputed razor-thin margin.

As Lincoln said, new challenges require “thinking anew.” This means Warnock’s closest advisors must take control of the campaign away from political consultants, conflicted with their corporate clients and 15% commission on huge TV buys, and focus on a more effective ground game. Refreshing his daily messaging is key. These changes can be made immediately.