Other than being an adjunct booster of overseas Pentagon military operations and refortifying its vulnerable embassies, what does the U.S. State Department stand for and do anymore?

Sometimes it’s hard to see much difference with the much larger Department of Defense. Its more belligerent statements or threats since Bill and Hillary Clinton’s days have made the DOD sound almost circumspect.

