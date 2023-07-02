ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

David Ignatius, a long-time Washington Post columnist on military intelligence topics, probably never dreamed his newspaper would fill over three full pages serializing his latest work of thrilling fiction, “The Tao of Deception.” On June 28, the “Breaking news and latest headlines” in the A section of the paper featured the first installment. Part II appeared on June 30.

What’s occurring at the Washington Post, the New York Times and big regional daily newspapers is a flight toward stupefying their material in a desperate plunge to retain readers — print and online. Maybe surveys show a tsunami of aliteracy from the rising iPhone generations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated