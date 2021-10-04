Redistricting maps can be fair, nonpartisan

As required by law, the Georgia State Legislature is currently updating state and congressional district lines using data from the 2020 Census. In the past, both Republicans and Democrats have misused this responsibility in order to draw maps that will favor their party. But now we have a way to utilize sophisticated computer modeling to evaluate this data to minimize political interference and potential gerrymandering.
The nonpartisan group Fair Districts Georgia, in collaboration with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, has been developing a set of benchmarks to illustrate what we could expect from maps that are fairly drawn. These benchmarks will give us a point of reference to compare and evaluate the maps that are proposed. Information on these benchmarks and links to PGP can be found at the Fair Districts GA website, www.fairdistrictsga.org.
PGP created these benchmarks by drawing 1 million maps per chamber, then measuring partisan balance, competitive districts and majority-minority representation to develop a numerical range for each test. The differences between expected analysis results from the 1 million maps and analysis of the legislature’s proposed maps can highlight the possibility of manipulation or gerrymandering.
Fair Districts Georgia and PGP have made their expertise available to the legislature and the committees responsible for drawing these maps. Unfortunately to date, the process of redistricting has remained behind closed doors.
I would like to encourage voters to contact their legislators and ask that their secretly-drawn maps be measured against established benchmarks like those developed by Fair Districts Georgia and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project prior to adoption. You can reach your legislator at www.legis.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.