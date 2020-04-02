The Congress and Senate are showing why we need to "drain the swamp.” Instead of being concerned with the citizen, they are concerned with all their little pet projects they haven't been able to get passed. By attachment to this bill, they hope to accomplish that which they normally couldn't. Or is it an attempt to make the bill so egregious to Trump that he will veto it and can be portrayed as the bad guy?
We have a very serious crisis that requires a sensible appropriation to help business, workers and the medical profession work through the next several months. Please remember those in Congress and the Senate that didn't pass a bill that helps the people it was meant to help and nothing more.
Walt Specht,
Leesburg
